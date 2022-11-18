Uttar Pradesh: Principal Secretary Home holds review meeting on border management

A high-level meeting regarding border management of the state was organized at Lok Bhawan under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary of Home Sanjay Prasad on Friday. In the meeting, the action taken so far in the development and providing infrastructure facilities to the border areas of the state from the concerned departments was reviewed and a report has been sought by the government within 10 days regarding the future plans in this direction.

"In order to make the planned development and security system of these border areas more efficient and strong, priority should be given to the deployment of new, talented, energetic and positive attitude officers in these areas so that this officer area by understanding the sensitivity of the people better, they can make their meaningful contribution," Sanjay Prasad said. Home Secretary further said, "It should be everyone's effort to ensure rapid development of these areas like other places. The tourism department has been expected to find new possibilities of tourism in these areas and make special efforts for it. In the rural areas of the border areas, efforts should be made to develop more public consciousness through rural festivals and haats etc. from time to time."

In the meeting, it was also informed that the government is making adequate efforts to ensure a strong and efficient security system in the border areas. "For this, serious efforts are being made to provide drones and all other state-of-the-art necessary resources and facilities to the police station level and to increase the number of vehicles as per the requirement to increase the mobility of the police. Special emphasis has been laid on continuous joint patrolling etc. with better coordination by the officers of the State Police Force with the officers of the security forces of the Government of India. Instructions have also been given to make village security committees more active and effective," an official statement read.

Instructions to make village security committees more active and effective and to ensure mandatory deployment of village watchmen in all the villages of these areas have also been given. "Instructions were given to ensure mandatory deployment of village watchmen in all the villages of these areas and also to fill the posts of Lekhpal, Village Development Officer, ANM, Employment Officer etc," it further said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that lack of funds will not come in the way of the development works. "Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has made effective efforts for the development of basic infrastructure facilities such as roads, electricity, water, security, communication etc. He has said that lack of funds will not come in the way for this work," the statement added.

In this meeting, Home Secretary Tarun Gaba, Additional Director General of Police Brij Bhushan, Prakash D, Sunil Kumar Gupta and senior officers of state headquarter level police also participated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)