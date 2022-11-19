Left Menu

Kerala man arrested for throwing minor girl on ground

A drug addict was arrested for attacking a minor girl and lifting and throwing her on the ground in Kerala's Majeeswaram.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 14:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person has been arrested for lifting and flinging to the ground a minor girl on the road in Kerala's Kasargod district, police said. The arrest was made on Friday.

The arrested, identified as local resident Aboobecker Siddique who is a drug addict, police said. The incident took place a few days ago when the minor girl was waiting for her uncle to pick her up from the Madrassa in Manjeeswaram, Mangalpady.

Footage of the incident that was captured on CCTV shows the man walking up to the hijab-wearing girl and hitting her hard. He then proceeds to lift her up and throw her down on the ground. After that, the man is seen casually walking away from the spot. As per the police, the girl was left in a state of shock and was not able to narrate what had happened. Later, she described to her uncle that she had been hit by a stranger. Although she didn't suffer any external injuries, she was taken to the hospital for a detailed check-up.

Post the incident, there was an uproar after CCTV visuals were shared widely on social media. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 307 (attempt to murder) and sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the arrest was recorded. (ANI)

