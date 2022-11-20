Left Menu

J-K: Encounter breaks out at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara, Anantnag

The encounter started at the Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in the Anantnag district. Police and Army at the spot.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 09:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 09:37 IST
J-K: Encounter breaks out at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara, Anantnag
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out at the Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, informed the J-K police. "Encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Police and Army are on job. Details shall follow," Tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Police and Army officials have been deployed at the spot. Further details to follow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

