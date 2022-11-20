"Why Gandhis never visited statue of unity...?", questions Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who is campaigning for the BJP in Surat lashed out at the Congress party for their appeasement politics and said that for the grand old party vote bank politics is supreme. Maurya was referring to the comment on social media by a Gujarat Congress MLA Chandanji Thakor, saying that only "Muslims can save the country"

"Congress is the mother of appeasement and corruption. This policy of the Congress party is responsible for its downfall and they're in such a bad state. People of the state and the country have rejected their policies and politics and that should be the biggest slap on the face of the Congress party," said Keshav Prasad Maurya to ANI. Maurya who is one of the campaigners of the party in Gujarat reminded the Congress party of the contribution of the great Son of the soil Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and how the grand old party always ignored Patel.

Keshav says that had it not been for the determination of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, possibly, the Somnath Temple would have still been in ruins. "Narendra Modi had the determination of building the Statue Of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and recognises his contribution towards nation-building. Iron from all over the country was collected to build the statue. The Congress party need to answer the people of the state as to why neither Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi has so far visited the statue of unity even as they continue to demand votes in Sardar's land Gujarat," said Keshav Maurya.

In the 2017 Gujarat polls, BJP was halted at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for the last 27 years with Narendra Modi being the longest-serving chief minister of the state. This time, the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and State BJP President CR Paatil is aiming at getting its highest seat tally exceeding 140.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power for the seventh term. The state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date. (ANI)

