Previous governments in UP criminalised politics, politicised criminals: CM Yogi Adityanath

Highlighting his party's strict approach towards criminals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said good governance is necessary for development and there is no alternative to it. "Security is the topmost priority for us. Those who ruled before the BJP government came, their politics had become a victim of familialism and corruption. The lives of youth, farmers, businessmen, and entrepreneurs were played with. The previous government also did the sin of criminalizing politics and politicizing criminals." said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also stressed on the changes that the BJP government has brought to the region. "You elected the BJP government and its representatives in UP in 2017 on the call of PM Modi. Its result is in front of you. Hooliganism was at its peak in the state from where migration took place. There used to be 3 big riots every other day but now that state has become riot free. Today there is no migration here, but it is attracting the world for investment while achieving the goal of ease of doing business," he added.

His remarks came while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 243 projects worth Rs 145 crore during the Prabuddha Sammelan in Saharanpur on Sunday. The state chief also watched a short film on Urban Development Department and Industrial Development and gave keys, checks and acceptance certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes. The CM thanked the people for winning 5 BJP MLAs from Saharanpur.

"Incidents like Kairana and Kandhla used to happen back then, but today investors are back in UP. Now the criminals are running away, leaving UP. We are working with zero tolerance against crime and criminals, corruption and corrupt," noted CM Yogi. He also remarked on the endless possibilities in Saharanpur.

"Saharanpur is a frontier district of UP. On one side is the border of Uttarakhand, and on the other side of Haryana. Here the blessings of Mother Ganga and Yamuna are present. Handicrafts are giving global recognition to woodcraft. Saharanpur has infinite potential, which has to be taken to new heights. For this reason, I have come here," said CM Yogi. "Before 2017, it used to take 2 hours to travel from Muzaffarnagar to Saharanpur. The road from Saharanpur to Shamli and Dehradun was in bad condition. Rs 753 crore was spent on the Saharanpur-Muzaffarnagar road. Now, this distance is covered in 45 minutes instead of 2 hours," he added.

Lauding the cleanliness in the region he said, "Saharanpur has created new standards in cleanliness. Housing is being provided without discrimination in the PM Awas Yojana. Under the PM Swanidhi scheme, 9 lakh street vendors in the state and 18,000 in Saharanpur have got the benefit of the facility. Housing facilities were provided to 45 lakh poor masses under the PM Awas Yojana. Two and a half crore people were benefited by this. This is the new UP." Pitching in investment opportunities in the northern state, he said the possibilities are endless.

"There are infinite possibilities of investment in every sector. UP's industrial policy, biofuel, textiles sector policy are the best in the country. The Global Investors Summit will be held from 10 to 12 February 2023. Traders and entrepreneurs of Saharanpur should also join the investment. The work which creates employment and increases with the process of development is an investment. UP is the safest state in the country," he added. (ANI)

