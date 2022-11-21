Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man strangles woman to death in Bilaspur, keeps body in car for 4 days

The matter came to light on Sunday when the foul smell started emanating from the car in which the body was kept. Police arrested the accused and started the probe.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 08:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 08:11 IST
A man allegedly strangled a woman to death and kept the body in a car for four days in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. The matter came to light on Sunday when the foul smell started emanating from the car in which the body was kept. Police arrested the accused and started the probe.

According to police, the deceased was staying at a rented house in Tikrapara area of Bilaspur and was preparing for competitive examinations. Police investigation revealed that the accused befriended the woman and they started investing money in the stock market. They incurred a loss and tensions started between the two regarding the money transaction.

The accused told the police that the woman was pressurizing him for money and they had a fight over this following which he strangled the victim to death near Dayalband area of the town. He then put the body in his car and brought it to his house in Kasturba Nagar. After four days, the stench of the corpse came out of the car. Police came to know about the matter and reached the spot. Police recovered the body from the locked car and took the accused into custody.

However, the police are also probing other aspects in this case. The investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

