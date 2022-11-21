Left Menu

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner

1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," it said.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 09:44 IST
Former bureaucrat Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner
Arun Goel new Election Commissioner of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel, assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner of India on Monday. Arun Goel a former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, was on Saturday appointed as Election Commissioner.

The Minister of Law and Justice on Saturday notified the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu. "The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," it said.

Arun Goel had on Friday taken voluntary retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries. He will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission.

Sushil Chandra retired as Chief Election Commissioner in May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022