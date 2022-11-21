Left Menu

Man arrested for stopping Kerala High Court Chief Justice's car

The incident happened in Kochi near Goshree bridge. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the person.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 14:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested for stopping the official car of Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar and allegedly using abusive words against him. The incident happened in Kochi near Goshree bridge. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the person.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 11 pm when Chief Justice was going to his residence from Kochi airport. Tijo, who is the accused is a native of Udumbanchola in the Idukki district. According to the Mulavukad police, where the case was registered, the accused, who is a lorry driver, was in an intoxicated state at the time of the incident.

The interrogation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

