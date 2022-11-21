Left Menu

Telangana Congress demands abolition of 'Dharani' land records portal

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:23 IST
Telangana Congress demands abolition of 'Dharani' land records portal
The Congress in Telangana on Monday demanded that the TRS government abolish its 'Dharani' land records management portal, resolve land disputes, provide land rights as per the Forest Rights Act, among others.

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and other party leaders met state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar here and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Congress found fault with the state government allegedly entrusting the responsibility of managing land records to a foreign company ''in the name of 'Dharani'.'' Observing that land record management had been handled by the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) till the formation of Telangana (since the Nizam rule), Congress demanded that the old system should be followed by abolishing 'Dharani'.

''Land right should be provided to all'' as per the Forest Rights Act 2006, it said in the memorandum.

Talking to reporters, Reddy demanded that the ruling TRS address the problems of 'podu' (shifting cultivation) farmers.

He also demanded that the state government undertake farm loan waiver.

Farmers are being declared as defaulters by the banks which makes them ineligible to take loans, he said.

Alleging that real issues are getting diverted as ruling TRS and BJP are embroiled in the 'TRS MLAs poaching case' and the 'Delhi liquor policy' issue, Reddy said the Congress would fight on people's issues with an action plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

