Property of Bangalore Development Authority must be utilized for public services, says Karnataka CM

The government assets including commercial complexes must not only be reserved for commercial activities but also be used as government offices and for other citizen services, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. He said that the property of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bangalore Development Authority must be utilised for public services.

Speaking after performing the bhumi puja for the new commercial complex being constructed on behalf of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited in Bommanahalli Assembly constituency here, Bommai said, "Bengaluru is growing on all four sides and for which additional numbers of the staff, engineers and joint commissioners. But they are unable to work from their head office owing to lack of space. Although the government spends money on the construction of the offices every year, still it was not sufficient." He said that the decisions on building a similar type of commercial complexes in other parts of the State will be taken soon.

"A similar project has been taken up in Vijayapura and Mangaluru. The KRIDL, a government subsidiary must take up the construction of the buildings in the district headquarters," the Chief Minister added. Bommai said Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation has been creating assets and discharging its duties effectively.

"The commercial complexes will also become government property. The government could have constructed Tye commercial complexes around Bengaluru City from which it could have earned revenue. Nine storey building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 91 crore and it was very needed for the people of this region. The private property will be handed over to private people. Building such a structure in private participation will not fetch Revenue to the government," he said. Stating that Bengaluru is growing and a large number of people visit the city daily, the Chief Minister said that foreigners also visit Bengaluru just like Delhi.

"Over 5000 new vehicles are registered daily. For a population of 1.30 crore, there are 1.56 crore vehicles. The density of traffic is quite common in all international cities and the government has taken several measures to deal with this problem. A sum of Rs 280 crore has been released to build 11 high-density roads and these will connect to Bengaluru from other important cities. This project has been under the Nagarotthan scheme. Under various schemes, Rs 800 crore has been granted for the development of Bengaluru," he said. (ANI)

