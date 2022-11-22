Left Menu

Travelling has become easier, say international passengers after India discontinues Air Suvidha forms

As the Centre discontinued the Air Suvidha form filling for international arrivals effective from Tuesday, the passengers arriving from foreign countries lauded the government's move stating that travelling has now become easier.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 11:04 IST
Visual from IGI T-3 (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Centre discontinuing Air Suvidha forms for international arrivals effective from Tuesday, passengers who landed in India from other countries have lauded the government's move stating that travelling has now become easier. With the withdrawal of the Air Suvidha forms for incoming international travellers effective from today, passengers don't need to submit Air Suvidha form- a self declaration to be mandatorily filled by all the international passengers arriving in India wherein they needed to disclose their current health status, recent travel details and others.

Earlier, passengers arriving in India needed to mandatorily fill up the self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal.An official notificiation did away with the provision on Monday. The government has also removed the mandatory negative RT-PCR report for international passengers upon arrival in the country. Speaking to ANI, Heera Singh, who returned from Sharjah said, "COVID situation improved. They're not asking for too much paperwork anymore. Travelling has become easier now. The people who were stuck anywhere earlier could travel now."

Another traveller Avinash Shrikhande, returning from Bali, Indonesia, said that the documentation has become easier now, however, adding that people still should remain cautious regarding COVID. "We were earlier asked to show the COVID vaccination certificate, the passengers are finding it easier to check out. The COVID situation has improved in India, which is why the restrictions have been eased. The documentation was too much earlier which has significantly become easier now. Although we cannot neglect COVID as it was a big issue for us. We should not neglect it. We will have to remain cautious regarding COVID," he said.Mohd Faizan, travelling from Doha, Qatar said, "The government has made a good move. The people will no more have problems with documentation. The situation during COVID was bad, it is better now." (ANI)

