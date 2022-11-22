FTSE 100 hits two-month high as oil stocks rebound
Oil majors Shell and BP jumped 2.9% and 4.8% as crude prices gained after Saudi Arabia's energy minister denied a report that said OPEC oil producers were discussing a potential output increase. Meanwhile, Citigroup raised BP's rating to "buy" from "neutral" and said it expects the rotation into energy stocks to continue.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The FTSE 100 jumped to a two-month high on Tuesday, as oil stocks bounced back following a bullish brokerage recommendation and news that OPEC+ members were not discussing an oil output increase.
The commodities-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to its strongest level since Sept. 13. Oil majors Shell and BP jumped 2.9% and 4.8% as crude prices gained after Saudi Arabia's energy minister denied a report that said OPEC oil producers were discussing a potential output increase.
Meanwhile, Citigroup raised BP's rating to "buy" from "neutral" and said it expects the rotation into energy stocks to continue. Britain's energy sector surged 3.5%.
The more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps slipped 0.2%, reflecting a cautious mood in the equities market on concerns about aggressive rate hikes and slowing economic growth. Among individual stocks, GSK Plc slipped 0.8% after the drugmaker said it has initiated a process to withdraw U.S. approval for its blood cancer drug Blenrep, after the therapy failed to meet the requirements of a key trial.
AO World jumped 13.3% after the online electrical retailer struck a positive note on annual profit outlook due to its cost-saving steps.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Miners, energy stocks drag FTSE 100 as China upholds COVID policy
FTSE 100 lags European peers as healthcare, energy decline
FTSE 100 lags European peers as GSK, stronger pound weigh
Britain cancels plans for trade flagship
Exxon says it is dealing with 'operational matter' at Britain's Fawley refinery