Jindal Steel and Power bags 5 Gold in ICQCC-22 held in Indonesia

Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) clinched 5 Gold medals in the International Convention on Quality Control Circles -22 (ICQCC) held in Jakarta, Indonesia from November 15 to 18. Five Kaizen (Change for Good) teams of JSP, four from the Angul steel plant and one from Tensa mines known as Panther, Shakti, Kaushal, Dynamic, and Sparta comprising 14 engineers, participated in the tournament and won the highest category awards in their respective fields.

ICQCC is the highest recognition forum globally in Quality Circle and Allied concepts. This year 757 participants from 14 countries participated to show-up their unique skills. Earlier, Bhuwan Pratap-AVP & Head, Central TPM/TQM/Energy Mgmt of the Company qualified to become a Certified Judge for ICQCC and participated as Judge in ICQCC-22 for evaluation of case studies presented by industries from across the world, except JSP-Group Company.

At JSP, Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) - a Japanese methodology, is practised across all the plants and employees are consistently engaged in this improvement process by applying the concepts of TPM. JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India. (ANI)

