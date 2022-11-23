Left Menu

Anti-terror mock drill conducted at Delhi University metro station

The motive of the mock drill was to check the alertness, preparedness, response time and coordination of different agencies in the time of any eventuality, said Delhi Police.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 08:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To assess the preparation and alertness of the force, Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted an anti-terror mock drill at Delhi University area. The mock drill was conducted at Delhi University Metro Station Gate No 3 under Maurice Nagar Police Station area.The motive of the mock drill was to check the alertness, preparedness, response time and coordination of different agencies in the time of any eventuality, said Delhi Police. The Mock Drill started with the firing of two terrorists trying to enter Metro Station Gate No 3, Delhi University. After receiving the information every stakeholder responded in time. Two injured persons (dummy) were taken to hospital by ambulance within time. The area was cordoned, public persons were removed from the spot.

As part of the mock drill, with the help of drone camera a close watch was maintained on the terrorist and with the response of SWAT Commandos. The drill concluded after both the accused were caught. SWAT Commandos, PCR, Special Staff/North, Crime Team, CATS, Fire Staff etc also participated in the mock drill. All the staff reached well in time with the requisite equipment during the drill, said Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

