Moldova will pay for gas withheld in Ukraine - Moldova's Deputy PM

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 11:32 IST
Andrei Spinu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Gas that the Russian state gas company Gazprom says is withheld in Ukraine is Moldova's reserves and the country will pay for it, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday.

"Gazprom accuses Ukraine and Moldova of something that is not happening. All gas supplied to the right bank of Moldova will be paid by Moldova," Spinu said on messaging app Telegram.

Accusing Ukraine of keeping volumes of gas that were destined for Moldova, Gazprom said it could start reducing gas supplies to Moldova via Ukraine from Nov. 28.

