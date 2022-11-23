Left Menu

Price of IMFL set to rise after Kerala govt nod

After the Cabinet's nod, the sales tax on foreign liquor levied under the Kerala General Sales Tax Act, 1963 will be increased by four per cent, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office informed in a press release.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:16 IST
Price of IMFL set to rise after Kerala govt nod
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The prices of Indian-made foreign liquor in Kerala are all set to rise as the state Cabinet on Wednesday approved a four per cent increase in the general sales tax. After the Cabinet's nod, the sales tax on foreign liquor levied under the Kerala General Sales Tax Act, 1963 will be increased by four per cent, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office informed in a press release.

For this purpose, a bill will be introduced in the Assembly to amend the Kerala General Sales Tax Act, 1963. As per the release, the government has also waived off the turnover tax of five per cent, which was levied for distilleries producing and selling IMFL in the state.

The exemption from turnover tax on distilleries will result in a loss of revenue to the state. So, for making up for that, the current state general sales tax rate on foreign liquor would be increased by four per cent. The Cabinet meeting also allowed the Kerala State Beverages Corporation to increase its warehouse margin by one per cent, the release further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022