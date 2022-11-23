Left Menu

J&K admin approves advance payments to fair price shop dealers

The Jammu and Kashmir administrative council on Wednesday approved a proposal for advance payments to dealers of fair price shops under the National Food Security Act, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-11-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 23:37 IST
J&K admin approves advance payments to fair price shop dealers
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administrative council on Wednesday approved a proposal for advance payments to dealers of fair price shops under the National Food Security Act, officials said. The move is expected to benefit dealers of over 4,600 fair price shops, they said.

During a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the council cleared the proposal for advance payments to dealers on account of their margins on a monthly basis, the officials said.

The council approved advance payments of 75 per cent of the Centre's share on account of dealers' margins out of the Revolving Fund (Foodgrains) Account, pending the release of claims by the Union government, they added.

The flow of funds from the Centre under the National Food Security Act is irregular and there has been persistent demand from dealers for payment of commission at Rs 180 per quintal. The council's approval will ensure the payments are made in advance, benefitting 4,630 dealers across the Union Territory. The money will be recouped when the central share is released, the officials added.

Every year, the scheme will cost Rs 32.95 crore (Rs 32,95,05,998) but the amount will be recouped when central funds are received, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022