New Critical Materials Taskforce to address building materials shortages

A new Critical Materials Taskforce will bring together industry experts to watch for emerging supply chain risks in the building and construction industry, the Minister for Building and Construction Megan Woods says.

The new entity includes sector leaders from the Government's Plasterboard Taskforce which was set up in June 2022, and has been reshaped to incorporate experts covering smaller operations, design, consenting, products and procurement.

"The Critical Materials Taskforce will build on the successes of the Plasterboard Taskforce and use the valuable lessons learnt to be proactive and forward-looking, so we can identify emerging risks and respond as quickly as possible," Megan Woods said.

Since the beginning of January to October 2022, there has been a 444 per cent increase in the amount of plasterboard imported into New Zealand. A total of 4.6 million square metres of plasterboard and plaster-related products have been imported into New Zealand between January and October; enough to build over 9,000 homes.

"Bringing together construction, building consent, and supply chain experts into a taskforce earlier this year showed how government and the sector successfully worked together to trouble shoot plasterboard shortages quickly and pragmatically. We didn't over complicate. Industry talked. We listened. It worked.

"While we can be optimistic about the opportunities for our economy, we also need to remain cautious. We know we are facing a period of global turmoil. There will be more headwinds, which potentially means more materials shortages. We are ready," Megan Woods said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)