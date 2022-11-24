Left Menu

Jharkhand Governor returns Excise Amendment Bill to Soren govt to reconsider

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais has returned a Jharkhand Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed by the Hemant Soren government in the state assembly earlier this year with a slew of suggestions and directions to make changes accordingly.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 12:13 IST
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais (Photo: Twitter Governor of Jharkhand). Image Credit: ANI
In its recommendations, the Governor has also raised concern over the dwindling excise revenue in the state in the first two quarters of the current financial year after the introduction of the new excise policy. The Governor has also questioned the provision making only the retail liquor shop staff accountable for any violation of the Act and said the responsibility of the agency (running the shop) and officers of JBCL should also be fixed.

"It seems the provision has been included to shield the officers of the corporation and the agency concerned," said the official release of Raj Bhawan. Hemant Soren government had, earlier this year, brought a new excise policy and took the liquor wholesale and retail business under its control, amid protests from the private license holders.

This will be the fifth bill that has been returned by the Governor to the state government for consideration and correction.

