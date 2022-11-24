Left Menu

Estonia willing to accept gas price cap only for extreme circumstances

24-11-2022
Estonia willing to accept gas price cap only for extreme circumstances

Estonia is willing to accept the European Commission's proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) if it is activated only in extreme circumstances, Estonia's Economic Affairs Minister Riina Sikkut said on Thursday.

"Yes, if it's temporary, only for extreme price hikes (...) and when we all understand it won't be any every day measure but only for extreme circumstances," she told reporters who asked her if she was willing to accept the proposal before an EU energy ministers meeting.

