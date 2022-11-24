Left Menu

Russian attacks create real danger of 'catastrophe' - Ukraine nuclear energy boss

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-11-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 16:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Ukraine

Russia caused a "real danger of a nuclear and radioactive catastrophe" by launching attacks in which all Ukraine's nuclear reactors were disconnected from the power grid for the first time in 40 years, Ukraine's nuclear energy chief said.

Petro Kotin, head of nuclear power company Energoatom, said in a statement on Thursday the vast nuclear power plant in the Zaporizhzhia region had been reconnected to the national power grid after Russian air strikes on Wednesday, and that the backup diesel generators at the site had been turned off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

