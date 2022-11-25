Left Menu

UP: 12-year-old girl found dead in sugarcane field in Shahjahanpur, probe underway

A 12-year-old girl was found dead with marks on her neck in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 11:28 IST
Image Credit: ANI
S Anand, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 12-year-old girl was found dead with marks on her neck in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, according to an official. The deceased was identified as Pushpa alias Rajni, who according to the police, was mowing a field with her grandmother before being found dead in the sugarcane field.

S Anand, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, said on Thursday that the deceased's grandmother along with the villagers recovered her body after conducting a search in the village when the girl did not return to the field after keeping the mowed grass at her house. The police suspected that the girl was strangled to death.

"Information was received about the recovery of a body of a 12-year-old girl who was identified as Pushpa alias Rajni in a sugarcane field. Information was also received that she was mowing the field which was nearly 300 metres distant from her house along with her grandmother. She did not return to the field after keeping the mowed grass at her house," Anand said. The official said that the hands of the deceased were tied and her clothes were intact during the time of the recovery of her body.

"After waiting, her grandmother started her search. Her body was recovered when the search was conducted with the help of the villagers in the field. She has a mark on her neck as if she was strangled to death. Her hands were tied from behind. Her clothes were intact. A team of forensics has taken action on the spot," he said. The SP informed that the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem and teams have been constituted to probe the incident.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

