Demand for tea dropped by 10.35 pc during Sale-47: CTTA data

The total demand for all categories of teas dropped by 10.35 per cent during Sale-47, Calcutta Tea Traders Association data (CTTA) said.

Sale-47 was held from November 22 to 24.

However, Darjeeling leaf scored a gain in demand during this week as compared to last auction, it said.

According to CTTA officials, the total offerings amounted to 2,46,299 packages (included 71,22,834 kg) comprising 1,31,783 packages of CTC leaf, 72,850 packages of Orthodox, 3,417 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 38,249 packages of Dust teas.

This week's CTC leaf saw a fair demand and 23,60,214 kg of different categories were sold at an average price of Rs 200.15 per kg. Most of the demand was marked between Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg price level. Around 24.51 per cent was claimed at a lower price level while 19.06 per cent was demanded at higher price level. Western India supported well. Hindustan Unilever operated actively while TCPL remained selective. Exporters registered fair support.

Orthodox leaf met with strong demand and about 85.44 per cent (including 14,26,195 kg) of offered quantity was claimed at an average price of Rs 273.98 per kg. Around 69.59 per cent of total demand was observed at above Rs 250 per kg while only 7.23 per cent was marked below Rs 150 per kg. Middle East saw good support and CIS was also active in market operation.

Darjeeling leaf also marked strong demand during this sale and a total of 43,875 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 347.72 per kg. Operators were interested on lower price level as well as top grade resulting 36.98 per cent purchase at below Rs 200 and 31.8 per cent at above Rs 500 per kg. Good support was observed from local and internal operators. Hindustan Unilever and TCPL were active and exporters also operated.

There was a good demand for this week's dust offerings. A total of 10,02,816 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 215.08 per kg. About 32.27 per cent of total demand was registered at above Rs 250 per kg and near about 16.79 per cent was claimed at below Rs 150 per kg. Good enquiry was in evidence from Western India. Hindustan Unilever and TCPL were active while local operators saw fair support.

