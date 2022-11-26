Ukraine president’s chief of staff: Russia 'will pay' for Soviet-era famine
Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 14:19 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The head of Ukraine's presidential administration said on Saturday Russia would answer for a Soviet-era famine that left millions of Ukrainians dead during the winter of 1932-33.
"The Russians will pay for all of the victims of the Holodomor and answer for today's crimes," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram, using the Ukrainian name for the tragedy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telegram
- Ukraine
- Soviet
- Russians
- Holodomor
- Ukrainian
- Ukrainians
- Russia
- Andriy Yermak
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukrainian troops reclaim dozens of towns from Russian control, close in on Kherson
UN, Russians to discuss extension of Ukraine export deal
WRAPUP 2-Ukrainian troops reclaim dozens of towns from Russian control, close in on Kherson
WRAPUP 3-Ukrainian troops reclaim dozens of towns from Russian control, close in on Kherson
Six killed in Russian air strike on Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv - mayor