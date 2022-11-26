Ukraine president’s chief of staff: Russia 'will pay' for Soviet-era famine

The head of Ukraine's presidential administration said on Saturday Russia would answer for a Soviet-era famine that left millions of Ukrainians dead during the winter of 1932-33.

"The Russians will pay for all of the victims of the Holodomor and answer for today's crimes," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram, using the Ukrainian name for the tragedy.

