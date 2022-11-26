Left Menu

UP: Fire breaks out near Kanpur railway station; no casualties reported

According to the GRP inspector Ram Krishna Dwivedi, atleast six fire tenders have arrived at the site to douse the fire.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 14:38 IST
UP: Fire breaks out near Kanpur railway station; no casualties reported
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a godown of plastics opposite the Government Railway Police (GRP) Barrack at the Kanpur Central Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. According to the GRP inspector Ram Krishna Dwivedi, atleast six fire tenders have arrived at the site to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited. (ANI)

