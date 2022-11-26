Accused of sending lewd messages to girls, absconding professor held

Left Menu

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Haridwar police arrested an absconding professor accused of sending obscene text messages to girl students, police said on Saturday. On November 17, a complaint was lodged by the Principal of Bhalla Inter College, Haridwar against the professor, identified as Sunil Kumar, at the Nagar Kotwali police station for mental and physical harassment of girl students, read a statement issued by the police.

On receiving the complaint, a probe was ordered. The municipal commissioner took regular updates on the conduct of the investigation. Police sources further informed that on confirmation of the crime, the accused professor was suspended and a case against him was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking on the matter, the Superintendent of Police (Crime), Haridwar, Rekha Yadav said, "Today, the absconding professor was arrested from his sister's residence in Saharanpur." "In view of the seriousness of the complaint against him, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar, Ajay Singh formed a team to arrest the accused professor," the SP added.

"While taking the statements of the Principal and fellow faculty members, we learned that obscene messages had been sent by the accused to girl students on WhatsApp," the SP said, adding, "The girls went into depression after being targeted by the accused professor." The police added that the victims are in no position record their statements in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

