U.S. issues expanded license to allow Chevron to import Venezuelan petroleum

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 23:16 IST
The United States on Saturday issued an expanded license allowing Chevron Corp to import petroleum or petroleum products produced by its ventures in Venezuela, after the Venezuelan government and its opposition said they would resume political talks.

"This action reflects longstanding U.S. policy to provide targeted sanctions relief based on concrete steps that alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people and support the restoration of democracy," the U.S. Treasury Department statement said in a statement.

A Chevron spokesperson said the company was reviewing the license terms.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

