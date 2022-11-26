U.S. issues expanded license to allow Chevron to import Venezuelan petroleum

The United States on Saturday issued an expanded license allowing Chevron Corp to import petroleum or petroleum products produced by its ventures in Venezuela, after the Venezuelan government and its opposition said they would resume political talks.

"This action reflects longstanding U.S. policy to provide targeted sanctions relief based on concrete steps that alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people and support the restoration of democracy," the U.S. Treasury Department statement said in a statement.

A Chevron spokesperson said the company was reviewing the license terms.

