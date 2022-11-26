Left Menu

Sangrur: Wife kills husband, dumps corpse in pit at their house

According to local reports, Jasveer Kaur, a resident of Bakshiwala village of Sangrur, had filed a complaint at Sunam police station a month ago claiming that her husband, Kala Singh, had gone missing.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 23:56 IST
Officer Mehar Singh of Sunam police station. (Screengrab from ANI video). Image Credit: ANI
A wife allegedly killed her husband and buried his corpse in a toilet tank in the Sangrur district of Punjab, the police said in its statement on Saturday. According to local reports, Jasveer Kaur, a resident of Bakshiwala village of Sangrur, had filed a complaint at Sunam police station a month ago claiming that her husband, Kala Singh, had gone missing.

As the probe progressed, the needle of suspicion pointed to the wife before she eventually confessed to killing her husband, police sources said. "On information from Jasveer Kaur, the police are conducting searches for the corpse in the house," said an officer of Sangrur police.

A police source added, "A 25-30 feet pit was dug for the toilet in the house itself. Kala Singh's wife dumped his body there before closing the pit with soil." "Efforts are underway to exhume the body by removing soil from the pit," an officer said.

Speaking on the matter, Mehar Singh, an officer at the Sunam police station said, "Jasveer Kaur had lodged a complaint with us a month ago claiming that her husband was missing. During an in-depth investigation, we learned that the body was dumped in the pit at the house." "We are in the process of digging up the pit. Once exhumed, the body will be sent for a post-mortem examination," the officer added.

He further said, "More people will be apprehended, if found to be involved in the case, and strict action will be taken." Pinky, Kala Singh's sister, said "I want justice for my brother and also demand strict action against the culprit. She should be punished severely."

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

