Fire in Kolkata's Tiretti Bazaar area doused, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out in Kolkata's Tiretti Bazaar area on Saturday evening.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 08:05 IST
Fire in Kolkata's Tiretti Bazaar area doused, no casualties reported
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in Kolkata's Tiretti Bazaar area on Saturday evening. The fire erupted on the fourth floor of an old house in the Tiretti Bazaar area around 7:50 pm, officials said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into the service after receiving an intimation. After hours of firefighting, the blaze was doused around 10:30 pm and no casualties were reported.

Further information is awaited. Earlier this month, a fire broke out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on the intervening night of November 17 and November 18, said, fire officials.

Ten fire tenders were brought on the spot, added the fire officials. "Emergency services started again. Fire is entirely under control. Nobody injured," State minister Aroop Biswas told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

