Andhra Pradesh: Speeding vehicle hits TDP leader; admitted to hospital

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Nellore unit president Kotam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy on Saturday was admitted to a private hospital in Nellore after he met with an accident. As per information, a speeding vehicle hit him, while the TDP leader was on his way to home.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on the internet, in which the incident was caught. The accident led to a hot chase behind the vehicle by a group of people, present at the incident site, the CCTV footage revealed.

The driver has been identified as Rajasekhar Reddy, who is a classmate and close friend of Kotamreddy Srinivasulureddy's son. "Kotam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy was immediately rushed to Appolo Hospital and his one leg was injured. Kotam Reddy is being treated under the supervision of doctors," officials said.

"Kotamreddy was hit by a car while he was standing near his house, the incident reflects the situation of security in the district," former minister Chandramohan Reddy said, who visited the victim in the hospital, accompanied by Abdul Aziz and other TDP leaders. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

