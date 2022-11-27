BJP to start Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan on Dec 1, says State BJP chief Satish Poonia

Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia on Sunday announced that BJP will start the Jan Akrosh Yatra in the state on December 1, ahead of Rajasthan polls.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 19:02 IST
Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Rajasthan assembly polls, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satish Poonia on Sunday announced that BJP will start the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in the state on December 1. Nadda will flag off more than 50 chariots which will mark the beginning of the journey, he informed.

From December 4 to 14, BJP will move from village to village and will carry a complaint box where people can put in their complaints. Jan Aakrosh Sabha will be held in all assembly constituencies between December 14-20.

"BJP National President JP Nadda will start the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in the state on Dec 1. He will flag off more than 50 chariots which will mark the beginning of the journey," Poonia said in a press conference on in Jaipur in Rajasthan. From Dec 4-14 they will move from village to village and will carry a complaint box where people can put in their complaints. Jan Aakrosh Sabha will be held in all assembly constituencies between December 14-20

The BJP's yatra comes ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections which will likely take place around December next year. The election will choose the representatives of all the 200 seats in the state's Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

