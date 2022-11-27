BJP to start Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan on Dec 1, says State BJP chief Satish Poonia

Ahead of Rajasthan assembly polls, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satish Poonia on Sunday announced that BJP will start the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in the state on December 1. Nadda will flag off more than 50 chariots which will mark the beginning of the journey, he informed.

From December 4 to 14, BJP will move from village to village and will carry a complaint box where people can put in their complaints. Jan Aakrosh Sabha will be held in all assembly constituencies between December 14-20.

The BJP's yatra comes ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections which will likely take place around December next year. The election will choose the representatives of all the 200 seats in the state's Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

