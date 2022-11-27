Mumbai: National Park lion Jespa dies of illness

Eleven-year-old lion Jespa died in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Sunday due to illness, a forest official said.

The big cat, who was born in September 2011 to 'Ravindra' and 'Shobha', had not been keeping well for some days now, and had even been taken off the popular 'Lion Safari' here, he said.

The post mortem report did not suggest anything suspicious, after which the carcass was cremated, he said.

