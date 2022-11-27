Left Menu

Mumbai: National Park lion Jespa dies of illness

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 20:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: picryl
Eleven-year-old lion Jespa died in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Sunday due to illness, a forest official said.

The big cat, who was born in September 2011 to 'Ravindra' and 'Shobha', had not been keeping well for some days now, and had even been taken off the popular 'Lion Safari' here, he said.

The post mortem report did not suggest anything suspicious, after which the carcass was cremated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

