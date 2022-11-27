French Minister of Armed Forces visits indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
A French high-level delegation led by Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant on Sunday, said a statement by Southern Naval Command.
- Country:
- India
A French high-level delegation led by Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant on Sunday, said a statement by Southern Naval Command. The delegation interacted with Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC) onboard Vikrant, added the statement.
The French Minister acknowledged India's indigenous potential and self-reliance. The discussions ranged from enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest to the maritime challenges in the IOR. The visit further consolidated the strategic bilateral relations between both countries. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Armed Forces
- French
- Southern Naval Command
- INS Vikrant
ALSO READ
Build strong, self reliant 'New India' by taking inspiration from freedom fighters: Rajnath Singh
India's first privately built rocket set for November 15 launch
Will continue to protest against Vir Das till he apologises for 'anti-India' remarks, warns Hindu outfit
Small growers key in shaping India's tea plantation sector, says Piyush Goyal
GIFT-IFSC an attractive entry point for India says its chairman Srinivas