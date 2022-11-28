German pre-Christmas shopping picks up over Black Friday weekend
Retailers across Europe fear the overall Christmas trading season could be the worst in at least a decade as shoppers cut back, hit by double-digit inflation and soaring energy bills. "Business clearly picked up at the weekend," Stefan Genth, General Manager of Germany's HDE retailers' association said in a statement, after shops had a muted week.
"Business clearly picked up at the weekend," Stefan Genth, General Manager of Germany's HDE retailers' association said in a statement, after shops had a muted week. HDE expects retail sales to total more than 120 billion euros ($125 billion) in November and December, down 4% in real terms from the year-earlier period.
"The Christmas business is marked by the energy crisis. Retailers are feeling the uncertainty of consumers," Genth said, with inner-city retailers still feeling the impact of COVID-19. Just over half of retailers said in a survey by HDE that they were dissatisfied with the development of sales in the week starting Nov. 21. About 30% of the 400 businesses that took part in the survey said they were satisfied with sales last week.
Only 20% said they were optimistic about sales between now and the end of the year. ($1 = 0.9598 euros)
