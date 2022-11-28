Workers who won't sign Russian contracts banned from nuclear plant - Ukraine

Ukraine's military said on Monday Moscow had banned Ukrainian technicians who have refused to sign contracts with Russia's atomic energy firm from entering the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that Russian forces seized in March. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which is in Ukraine's partially-occupied southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, has been operated by Ukrainian technicians throughout the war despite being under Russian control.

"According to available information, starting today, the occupiers have forbidden entry to the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to ... workers who refused to sign contracts with Rosatom," Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily war update. There was no immediate comment from Russia about the allegation. A spokesperson for Ukraine's Energoatom nuclear firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

