Left Menu

Karnataka govt aims to conduct health checkups for every resident in 18 months

Speaking at the Arogya City Summit, the minister said that the government has decided to start 438 "Namma clinics'' in urban areas to manage and curb the increase of non-communicable diseases.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 23:47 IST
Karnataka govt aims to conduct health checkups for every resident in 18 months
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo:Twitter/Dr Sudhakar K). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that every person above 30 years of age will be checked for diabetes through the Namma clinic and the state government has decided to implement measures to curb non-communicable diseases including diabetes. Speaking at the Arogya City Summit, the minister said that the government has decided to start 438 "Namma clinics'' in urban areas to manage and curb the increase of non-communicable diseases.

"Such clinics are being started primarily to cater to people in slums and other areas where the poor reside. A database of people with and at risk of NCDs including will be created after conducting mass screenings at Namma clinics. Around 75 per cent of diabetics are not receiving treatment. Therefore, everyone above the age of 30 years is being screened for diabetes," he said. He said that more than 6,500 health and wellness centres have already been started and diabetes screening will also be done through these.

Sudhakar stated that more than 200 Namma clinics are ready, out of which 100 that are out of Bengaluru will be inaugurated with this month. Namma clinics in Bengaluru will be inaugurated after a week of this, Minister Sudhakar added. The Minister said that 50 per cent of the state's population has been screened for non-communicable diseases in the last three years. He said that the Government's aim is to conduct health check-ups for 100 per cent of the state's population in the next 18 months.

"The central government has started a new tele-mental health platform based on Karnataka's E-Manas platform. Many people are unaware that they have mental health difficulties. There is a similar situation with cancer too. More awareness programs about cancer are being taken up through Kidwai," he said. Minister Sudhakar said that pre-disease control measures have been focused on before the onset of the disease.

"Non-communicable diseases are bothering society more than infectious diseases at the current juncture. Non-communicable diseases are taking a heavy toll on developing and underdeveloped countries. Especially in India, diabetes is bothering a huge number of people," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
2
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
3
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022