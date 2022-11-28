Karnataka govt aims to conduct health checkups for every resident in 18 months

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that every person above 30 years of age will be checked for diabetes through the Namma clinic and the state government has decided to implement measures to curb non-communicable diseases including diabetes. Speaking at the Arogya City Summit, the minister said that the government has decided to start 438 "Namma clinics'' in urban areas to manage and curb the increase of non-communicable diseases.

"Such clinics are being started primarily to cater to people in slums and other areas where the poor reside. A database of people with and at risk of NCDs including will be created after conducting mass screenings at Namma clinics. Around 75 per cent of diabetics are not receiving treatment. Therefore, everyone above the age of 30 years is being screened for diabetes," he said. He said that more than 6,500 health and wellness centres have already been started and diabetes screening will also be done through these.

Sudhakar stated that more than 200 Namma clinics are ready, out of which 100 that are out of Bengaluru will be inaugurated with this month. Namma clinics in Bengaluru will be inaugurated after a week of this, Minister Sudhakar added. The Minister said that 50 per cent of the state's population has been screened for non-communicable diseases in the last three years. He said that the Government's aim is to conduct health check-ups for 100 per cent of the state's population in the next 18 months.

"The central government has started a new tele-mental health platform based on Karnataka's E-Manas platform. Many people are unaware that they have mental health difficulties. There is a similar situation with cancer too. More awareness programs about cancer are being taken up through Kidwai," he said. Minister Sudhakar said that pre-disease control measures have been focused on before the onset of the disease.

"Non-communicable diseases are bothering society more than infectious diseases at the current juncture. Non-communicable diseases are taking a heavy toll on developing and underdeveloped countries. Especially in India, diabetes is bothering a huge number of people," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)