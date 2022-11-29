Left Menu

Visakhapatnam: Eastern Naval Command conducts full dress rehearsal with Air show for Navy Day

Navy Day is observed every year to commemorate India's victory in the India-Pakistan war in 1971. It is observed on December 4 every year, to commemorate the daring attack on Karachi harbour, which was launched by the Indian Navy's missile boats in the 1971 war.

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 09:51 IST
Visakhapatnam: Eastern Naval Command conducts full dress rehearsal with Air show for Navy Day
ENC begins full dress rehearsal for December 4th Navy day program. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eastern Naval Command will be observing Navy day on December 4 in Visakhapatnam. The supreme commander of the Armed forces and President Droupadi Murmu is likely to attend the program.

Navy Day is observed every year to commemorate India's victory in the India-Pakistan war in 1971. It is observed on December 4 every year, to commemorate the daring attack on Karachi harbour, which was launched by the Indian Navy's missile boats in the 1971 war. The attack paralysed Pakistan's entire coastal defence apparatus and was a decisive step in the final outcome of the war. As part of Navy day, ENC started full dress rehearsal for December 4th Navy day program.

INS Tarangini, INS Jalashwa, the biggest amphibious transport dock and Fifteen warships including submarines and aircraft participated near Rama Krishna Beach sea shore in Visakhapatnam. The iconic fighter aircraft MIG-29K, which comprises part of the air assets onboard the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers, are also scheduled to be part of the air show on December 4. The P-8I Poseidon also made a low flypast, captivating the audience with its mammoth size.

The naval personnel also rehearsed a search and rescue operation at sea with a UH 3H off the coast. The silhouetted image of the warships, decorated with electric lights and shooting off flares, simulating a war-like scenario, made for a striking sight in the backdrop of the evening sky. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022