UK foreign minister: Russia is trying to "freeze" Ukrainians into submission
Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 29-11-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 17:25 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Russia is targeting energy infrastructure to "freeze" Ukrainians in submission, UK foreign minister James Cleverly said on Tuesday, just before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest.
"We have seen Vladimir Putin attempting to weaponize energy supplies right from the very start of this conflict," he told reporters.
"This targeting of civilian infrastructure of energy infrastructure is obviously designed to try and freeze the Ukrainians in submission."
