Left Menu

UK foreign minister: Russia is trying to "freeze" Ukrainians into submission

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 29-11-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 17:25 IST
UK foreign minister: Russia is trying to "freeze" Ukrainians into submission
James Cleverly Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Romania

Russia is targeting energy infrastructure to "freeze" Ukrainians in submission, UK foreign minister James Cleverly said on Tuesday, just before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest.

"We have seen Vladimir Putin attempting to weaponize energy supplies right from the very start of this conflict," he told reporters.

"This targeting of civilian infrastructure of energy infrastructure is obviously designed to try and freeze the Ukrainians in submission."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022