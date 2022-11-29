Soccer-World Cup 2022: list of countries playing in the FIFA tournament

List of countries playing in the World Cup in Qatar: ASIA

Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts). AFRICA

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia. EUROPE

Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales. NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, United States. SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay.

