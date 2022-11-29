Soccer-World Cup 2022: list of countries playing in the FIFA tournament
List of countries playing in the World Cup in Qatar: ASIA
Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts). AFRICA
Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia. EUROPE
Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Wales. NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN
Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, United States. SOUTH AMERICA
Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay.
