Left Menu

Indian Navy organises medical camp in Nagaland's Niuland

On Tuesday, the Indian Navy organised a multi-speciality medical and wellness camp at Nagaland's remotely located district Niuland. The multi-speciality camp included consultation by a Medical Specialist, Gynaecologist, ENT Specialist, Ophthalmologist, Radiologist and Dental Specialist, deputed from various Commands of the Indian Navy.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 07:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 07:22 IST
Indian Navy organises medical camp in Nagaland's Niuland
Indian Nav organised a health camp in Niuland (Image Source: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy organised a multi-speciality medical and wellness camp at the remotely located district Niuland in Nagaland, 35 Km from Dimapur on Tuesday. This was a part of a series of activities planned as an outreach from the Indian Navy to the North-Eastern States and building awareness about the Indian Navy, informed an official release from the government.

The camp was inaugurated by Surg Rear Admiral Ravinderajeet Singh, Additional Director General Medical Services (Navy) and Mrs Sara S Jamir, District Commissioner of Niuland. The multi-speciality camp included consultation by a Medical Specialist, Gynaecologist, ENT Specialist, Ophthalmologist, Radiologist and Dental Specialist, deputed from various Commands of the Indian Navy. The medicines prescribed by the Specialists are distributed free of cost to the patients.

The services offered during the camp besides specialist consultation and free medicines were Complete Body Analyzer, Bone Mineral Densitometry, Ultrasonography, Lab investigations and Anthropometry. Health education, cancer prevention, and CPR training were carried out for the Camp's civilian population. The Medical Camp by the Indian Navy has been planned for two days - 29 and 30 November. Day one saw an overwhelming response with more than 250 people from Niuland and nearby villages availing of the facilities at the Camp. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022