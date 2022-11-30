4G towers installed at 13 places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma giving a fillip to mobile services

In a bid to connect remote areas of the state with the facility of 4G network, new mobile towers have been installed at 13 places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district in the last seven months. These mobile towers were installed to provide communication services in areas where mobile networks could not reach till now. The towers were installed after the conduct of a survey by the Universal Service Obligation Fund under the direction of the district administration.

Officials informed that the tower was first installed in Gidmanala in the month of May. After the installation of this tower, the sensitive villages of Konta block namely, Minpa, Elmagunda, Nagalgunda have been equipped with the facility of 4G network. Presently, the villages namely Atkariras, Kumakoleng, Pondum, Chingavaram, Pakela, Kikirpal, Ramapuram, Badesatti, Ganjenar are also availing the facility of 4G network. E-District Manager Mohammad Shahid informed, "The survey work is going on by the Universal Service Obligation Fund to improve the network system. It is worth mentioning that there are plans to upgrade 26 currently operational 2G and 3G towers to 4G in the near future along with setting up 53 new 4G towers in these areas." (ANI)

