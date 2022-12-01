Left Menu

Hyderabad: Student wearing Ayappa mala allegedly denied entry in school

Notably, the Mohuns Grammar school, located in Old Malakpet of Hyderabad, has been accused by the Ayyappa Swami Samiti of not allowing a student with the Ayyapa Mala (A 41-day Deeksha).

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 06:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 06:09 IST
Hyderabad: Student wearing Ayappa mala allegedly denied entry in school
Protest outside Mohuns Grammer School (Image Source: Twitter/@Arbaz). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A student was allegedly denied entry into a school for wearing Ayappa mala in Hyderabad's Malakpet area following an outrage by the locals. Condemning the act, National Pracharak Karyadarshi of the Akhila Bharatha Deeksha Pracharak Samithi, Prem Gandhi said, "If anybody tries to stop, we are ready to stage the protest."

Notably, the Mohuns Grammar school, located in Old Malakpet of Hyderabad, has been accused by the Ayyappa Swami Samiti of not allowing a student with the Ayyapa Mala (A 41-day Deeksha). Gandhi furthersaid, "Private schools belonging to Christian missionaries and other religions across Telangana are behaving tyrannically. They are trying to stop the kids from wearing Ayyappa mala".

"Today along with 1000 other Ayyappa Swami devotees, we staged a protest in front of the school to which the school authorities responded and said that they will allow the kids with Ayyapa Mala", said Prem Gandhi. "This is happening everywhere across the state, so we urge the authorities to allow everyone without any disturbance," he added.

Speaking about the incident, the Inspector of Chander ghat Police station, Y Prakash Reddy said, "A student went to school today wearing the Ayyapa Mala and Khandwa without slippers, to which someone from the management pointed out that kids can come without Khandwa also". "Around 10 people went to school and spoke to the management, the matter was resolved. It was a misunderstanding", Reddy said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022