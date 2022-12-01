Gujarat Polls: Voter turnout recorded at 4.92 pc till 9 am

The ongoing polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections has recorded a 4.92 per cent voter turnout till 9 am. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Dhand recorded the highest voter turnout at 7.76 per cent while Porbandar recorded the lowest voter turnout at 3.92 per cent.

The voter turnout at Amreli was recorded at 4.98 per cent, in Bharuch it was recorded at 4.57 per cent, Bhavnagar recorded at 4.85 per cent, Botad recorded at 4.62 per cent, Devbhumi Dwarka was recorded at 4.09 per cent, Gir Somnath recorded 5.17 per cent, Jamnagar recorded the voter turnout to be 4.42 per cent, Junagadh was at 5.04 per cent, as per the ECI. While Kachchh recorded the voter turnout to be 5.06 per cent, Morbi recorded 5.17 per cent, Narmada recorded 5.30 per cent and Porbandar recorded 3.92 per cent, Navsari recorded 5.33 per cent, Rajkot recorded 4.44 per cent, Surendranagar at 5.41 per cent, Tapi was at 7.25 per cent and Valsad was at 5.58 per cent.

Voters across the state queued up outside polling booths on Thursday to elect a new state government. Notably, the fate of the political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters today, with 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat going up for polling.

A total of 2,39,76,670 voters will cast their votes by 5 pm today will decide the fate of 788 candidates who are in the fray for the first phase. Out of the total number of electorates, 1,24,33,362 are males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 are from the third gender. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote. According to the EC, there are 5,74,560 voters who are between 18 to 19 years of age while 4,945 voters are above 99 years of age. There are 163 NRI voters, of which 125 are men and 38 are women.

There are 14,382 voting centres, out of which 3,311 are in the urban areas and 11,071 in the rural areas. Live webcasting of 13,065 polling booths in 19 districts will be done during the first phase of voting. A state-level monitoring room is functioning at Gandhinagar by the Chief Electoral Officer. There will be continuous observation from 6.30 am till the completion of the voting process, according to the EC.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8. In 2017, BJP swept the Himachal polls, bagging 44 of the total 68 seats while Congress managed to get just 21 seats. (ANI)

