Left Menu

Gujarat Polls: Live webcasting of 13,065 polling stations underway to ensure transparency

"There will be continuous observation from 6.30 am till the completion of the polling process. Live webcasting of more than 50 per cent of polling booths in the state to keep a close watch on the voting process during the assembly elections in Gujarat," said Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 14:50 IST
Gujarat Polls: Live webcasting of 13,065 polling stations underway to ensure transparency
Visuals from Vidhya Samiksha Kendra where teams are monitoring live webcasting. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political fate of 788 candidates will be sealed in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election, meanwhile live webcasting of 13,065 polling stations in 19 districts is underway to ensure transparency in the elections. The polling started at 8 am today and will conclude at around 5 pm in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

"There will be continuous observation from 6.30 am till the completion of the polling process through Live webcasting of more than 50 per cent of polling booths in the state to keep a close watch on the voting process during the assembly elections in Gujarat," said Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi. Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer said that all arrangements have been made as per the instructions of the Election Commission. In the first phase, polling began at a total of 25,430 polling stations, out of which there is live webcasting at 13,065 polling stations.

"All these 13,065 polling stations are being closely monitored by the state-level monitoring cell working at Vidya Samiksha Kendra. In the monitoring room, 42 officers are continuously monitoring the webcasting of polling stations before the start of polling at 8:00 am," said P Bharathi. He added that higher officials are also monitoring the voting process through webcasting from the state-level monitoring room.

"Continuous observation from 6.30 am till the completion of the polling process will be done," he said. As per the instructions of the Election Commission, the entire arrangement has been made. In the first phase, voting is being held at a total of 25,430 polling stations. Out of these 13,065, polling stations are webcast live.

Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South. AAP state president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam constituency, Gujarat Home Minister (State) Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur. Vaghodia.

The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will also be declared on the same day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022