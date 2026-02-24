Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Apple to shift some Mac Mini production to Houston from Asia

The plan marks the Apple's most recent U.S. investment, following its commitment announced last August to invest $600 billion in ‌the U.S. over the next four years.

Apple will ​move some production of its Mac ​Mini desktop computer to ‌the U.S. ​from Asia, with a new manufacturing effort set to begin later this year at a facility ‌in Houston, the iPhone maker said on Tuesday.

The plan marks the Apple's most recent U.S. investment, following its commitment announced last August to invest $600 billion in ‌the U.S. over the next four years. In May, U.S. President Donald ‌Trump had threatened Apple with a 25% tariff on products manufactured overseas, a sharp reversal from earlier policy when his administration had exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from rounds of ⁠tariffs ​on Chinese imports.

Apple ⁠is also expanding the Houston facility to include a new training center for advanced ⁠manufacturing, and said its Houston operations will create thousands of jobs. The company has a ​mixed track record when it comes to following through on investment ⁠promises.

In 2019, for instance, CEO Tim Cook toured a Texas factory with Trump that was ⁠promoted ​as a new manufacturing site. However, the facility had been producing Apple computers since 2013 and Apple has since moved that production to ⁠Thailand. Apple continues to manufacture most of its products, including iPhones and iPads, in ⁠Asia, primarily ⁠in China, although it has shifted some production to Vietnam, Thailand and India in recent years.

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

