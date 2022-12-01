Left Menu

Over 60 pc polling in first phase of Gujarat elections

The voting began at 8 am and concluded at 5 pm with the highest voter turnaround in Narmada district at 73.02 per cent, followed by Tapi (72.32 pc).

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:21 IST
Over 60 pc polling in first phase of Gujarat elections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 60 per cent voting was witnessed in the first phase of Gujarat assembly polls on Thursday. According to latest data from Election Commission, polling percentage was 60.47.

Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi told reporters that the polling was held peacefully. The voting began at 8 am and concluded at 5 pm with the highest voter turnaround in Narmada district at 73.02 per cent, followed by Tapi (72.32 pc). The third highest polling took place in Morbi (67.65).

Amreli saw 57.06 per cent voting, Bharuch (63.08), Bhavnagar (57.81), Botad (57.15), Dangs (64.84), Devbhumi Dwarka (59.11), Gir Somnath (61.97), Jamnagar (56.09), Junagadh (56.95), Kachchh (55.54), Navsari (66.62), Porbandar (53.84), Rajkot (59.47), Surat (60.17), Surendranagar (60.71) and Valsad (65.29). The fate of 788 candidates in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts has been sealed in ballot boxes. The voter turnout was over 59 per cent till 5 pm.

The total eligible electorate in the first phase had 1,24,33,362 male and 1,1,5,42,811 female voters. The second phase of polling will be held on December 5 and results will be declared on December 8 along with that of the Himachal Pradesh elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022