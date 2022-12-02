Left Menu

Haryana: Girl dies after falling from college building, investigation underway

"The girl was shifted to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead. She was a student at MLN college. The reason behind the incident is yet to be investigated," said SHO Kavaljit Singh.

02-12-2022
Haryana: Girl dies after falling from college building, investigation underway
Yamunanagar city police SHO Kavaljit Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A student from a private college in Yamunanagar died after falling from the third floor of the college building. Yamunanagar city police SHO Kavaljit Singh said that they received the information that a student had fallen from the college building.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

