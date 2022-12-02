Shraddha murder case: FSL team in Tihar jail for post-narco test analysis

A four-member team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Friday reached Tihar Jail for a post-narco test analysis of Aaftab Poonawalla, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Official sources said that a team of four including two senior scientists and two supporting staff along with the case investigating officers arrived at Central Jail No.4 for a 'post-test interview' with Aaftab at around 11.30 am, and the exercise was on.

The team during the post-test interview was carrying out a detailed analysis of replies he gave in his polygraph and narco tests earlier. He was also cross-questioned on the replies to eliminate the possibility of any lie, said sources. "This entire arrangement has been made in view of the high risk involved in the transportation of Aaftab," they pointed out.

Aaftab's narco analysis test was conducted at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in the national capital's Rohini on Thursday. Aaftab was brought by Delhi Police from Tihar jail where he is currently lodged, to the Rohini hospital around 9 am for a narco test after a Delhi court gave permission for the analysis.

Before undergoing a narco analysis test, Aaftab was given a general examination to check his blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature and heartbeat. He also signed a consent form agreeing to the narco test after which he was put under anaesthesia and was subjected to the narco analysis. The narco test was conducted by a team of FSL officials, including a photo expert, forensic psychology expert, one forensic medicine doctor, and the Nodal Officer, Narco, Ambedkar Hospital.

The narco test of Aaftab was over by 11:45 pm after which he was kept under doctors' observation and given psychotherapy. When Aaftab regained full consciousness the Delhi Police team took him back to Tihar with full security.

On Monday the police van carrying Aaftab came under attack by some sword-wielding men. In the case registered under the Mehrauli Police Station under sections 365, 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code, the narco test of the accused Aaftab began this morning, according to Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special CP (Law & Order) Zone II.

Delhi Police said that earlier during a polygraph test conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory office in the national capital, Aaftab had confessed to killing Shraddha in May this year and chopping her body into many pieces. He is also alleged to have stored the chopped body parts in a refrigerator and gradually disposed of them. A Delhi court had permitted the police to conduct a polygraph test and a narco analysis of Aaftab after the Delhi Police submission that the accused was giving misleading answers to questions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)