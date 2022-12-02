Intensify efforts to engage community in forest conservation: Arunachal minister

Arunachal Pradesh Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung Friday urged officers to intensify efforts to make the community aware of the benefits of biodiversity and engage them in forest conservation efforts.

Addressing a conclave of senior forest personnel here, the minister directed the divisional and range forest officers to participate in gram sabhas and also reach out to schools.

“Continuous engagement with people, elected representatives and community-based organisations will result in greater awareness of forestry and environment activities,” the minister said.

He stressed the principle of ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’, a Sanskrit phrase, which means that the entire ecosystem consisting of trees, streams, people, flora and fauna are part of one universal family.

Natung suggested that a coordination meeting should be held once a quarter to strengthen coordination and collaboration within the department.

‘Team Forest’ should work in synergy for public benefit, Natung said pointing out that there is great enthusiasm for the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan launched by the department aimed at stopping indiscriminate hunting of birds in the state rich in biodiversity, and cooperation of people is aiding in conservation efforts.

The minister also highlighted the need for constituting a committee to identify and recommend good officers for national and state awards.

