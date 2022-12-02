Uttar Pradesh to uplift quality of nursing, medical institutions under 'Mission Niramaya'

Aimed at improving healthcare services in Uttar Pradesh under 'Mission Niramaya', as many as 12 institutes have signed a Memorandum of understanding with the State Medical Faculty to mentor nursing and paramedical education. Intending to prepare a more skilled workforce to cater to the medical needs of the most populous state, the institutes will be evaluated on their teaching, pedagogy, availability of infrastructure, and behavioural skills of the students, according to an official statement on Friday.

As a part of the programme, two faculty members of each of the institutes will be trained on effective teaching skills and clinical skills standardization by State Medical Faculty and its technical partners. The first part of the 5-day residential training programme commenced on November 28, 2022. Post the training, these faculty will work on improving the standards in their own institutes and other institutes. The improvement in the quality will be assessed through the Quality Council of India (QCI).

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Medical Education, informed that these 12 mentor institutes have a presence in 7 divisions of Uttar Pradesh. "By March 2023, there are plans to identify at least 1 mentor institute in each division of Uttar Pradesh to cover the entire state. The move aims to build platforms for below-par institutes to uplift their quality," the statement said.

Durga Shakti Nagpal, Special Secretary, Medical Education further said that this is an opportunity for the institutes to elevate their standards. "All the institutes are expected to make the best use of the Mentorship program and work on their improvement areas," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)